Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and reviewed the status of various ongoing projects for upgrading facilities for the pilgrims.

He was accompanied by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB); Vishvajeet Singh, Deputy CEO; Ajay Salaan, Assistant CEO and other officers and engineers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Dr Mehta took stock of the wayside facilities provided by the Board and various ongoing mega projects. The CEO apprised him about the skywalk project. Costing over Rs 9.89 crore, the length of the skywalk will be nearly 200 meters and width l be 2.5 meters.

The skywalk will have seating arrangements for senior citizens and women with two waiting halls equipped with washroom facilities. The work is expected to be completed by November, he said.

Briefing on the present status of Durga Bhawan, the CEO informed that this high utility pilgrim-centric facility is likely to be commissioned shortly. It will have all requisite amenities, besides having adequate provision for harnessing clean energy, recycling of waste water linking up with existing STPs and provision of elevators, etc.