Land records in J&K to be digitised by 15 October

Having been left far behind other states and Union Territories in the digitization of land records, the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday chaired a meeting to review the issue and its subsequent hosting on a user-friendly portal.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Commissioner/ Secretary GAD, CEO Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) and scientists from The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the IT Department has upgraded its storage capacity to host complete revenue records in the public domain.

The Chief Secretary asked CDAC to suitably upgrade the capacity of its servers in the next 15 days to enable public access to revenue records.

Further, the Revenue Department was asked to develop a user-friendly interface by 15 October to enable hassle-free public access to various revenue documents.