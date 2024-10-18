SJVN honoured with 2 HR Excellence Awards

SJVN, a Himachal Pradesh-based Public Sector Undertaking, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the SHRM India HR Awards 2024 in the Public Sector Enterprises category.

Announcing the achievement on Friday, an SJVN spokesperson stated that the company was named the First Runner-up for the ‘SHRM Award for Excellence in Managing Workforce’ and the Second Runner-up for the ‘SHRM Award for Excellence in Benefits and Wellbeing.’

A total of 138 organizations participated across various categories in these esteemed awards.

Advertisement

The awards were received by SJVN’s Executive Director (HR), Chandrashekhar Yadav, during the 13th SHRM India Annual Conference 2024 held in New Delhi.

“These awards recognize the role of SJVN’s leadership in nurturing its workforce, making it a key contributor to the company’s success,” the spokesperson said, adding that SJVN remains dedicated to fostering a people-centric approach and setting new benchmarks in people management.

“The company is committed to continuous employee development through comprehensive wellness programs. Additionally, through innovative training initiatives and a robust e-learning platform, SJVN has significantly enhanced employee skills and productivity,” the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, the company’s extensive benefit schemes and wellness programs focus on the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of employees, contributing to improved morale and job satisfaction.

SHRM India is the Indian subsidiary of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the world’s largest professional human resources organizations.

Established with the goal of advancing the HR profession in India, SHRM India provides resources, networking opportunities, and professional development tools to HR practitioners across various industries.

It offers globally recognized certifications like SHRM-CP (Certified Professional) and SHRM-SCP (Senior Certified Professional), along with organizing conferences, workshops, and events aimed at sharing best practices in HR.