SJVN aims to be a 50,000 MW company by 2040

Public sector entity Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has fixed the target of becoming a 50,000 MW company by 2040 and a 60,000 MW company by 2047.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma here on Friday said the target of 50,000 MW by 2040 will be completed in three stages. “The target of 5,000 is to be achieved by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW by 2040,” he added.

He claimed SJVN will invest Rs 75,000 crore in the coming nine years in the country and abroad. “Out of this, Rs 23,000 crore will be invested in Himachal Pradesh where hundreds of people will also get employment,” he said.

He further said presently the total project portfolio of SJVN is 41,028 MW and aims to achieve the capital expenditure target of Rs 8,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Celebrating it as ‘Coral Jubilee’, the company has launched a 35-week-long countdown ‘Incredible SJVN’ to celebrate the 35 years of its journey since its inception on 24 May 1998, he said. The company will organize many programs on this occasion.

SJVN started out with a single project operation in one state Himachal Pradesh, but today is implementing power projects in 11 States of the country and has also made an international foray by implementing projects in the neighbouring countries including Nepal and Bhutan.

The current installed capacity of SJVN is 2016.51 MW comprising 1912 MW hydro, 97. 6 MW wind power and 6.91 MW solar power, he informed.

The company is implementing CSR and sustainability programmes through ‘SJVN Foundation’ with a focus on healthcare and hygiene, education and skill development, empowerment of vulnerable sections of society, promoting gender equality, infrastructure and community development, promotion and preservation of culture, heritage and sports, sustainable development and assistance during natural disasters. The total Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure was Rs 51.66 crore in 2021-22, said Sharma.