The mortal remains of octogenarian Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away in the wee hours of Thursday, has been kept in his private residence Holly Lodge for final tributes by the public.

After Singh (87) breathed his last after prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla at 3.40 am, his body was brought to his residence.

People in large numbers, including political leaders, are visiting the residence of the stalwart leader to pay their last respects since morning.

“On Friday, his body will be kept on the Ridge to allow the public to pay their last tributes in the morning and later to the Congress office, before departure to Rampur by road to Padam Palace Rampur at his native place at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district. Cremation will be performed on Saturday in the afternoon with full state honours,” said a family spokesperson.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Vidbhadra Singh’s residence Holly Lodge to pay their tributes to the departed leader and offered condolences to his family.

Tributes are pouring in from across the country and the state by the leaders across party lines and public.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “A huge loss to the state, a void which can never be filled. Contribution of Virbhadra Singh in the development of the state is exemplary and can never be forgotten.”

“The state has lost a charismatic and far-sighted leader, who was always admired by leaders of all parties,” said National Presiden Jagat Prakash Nadda in his condolence message, adding that he has lost a good friend.

Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur said, “It is a huge loss for the entire country. A void has been created, which is impossible to be filled. We will always cherish his memories and his contributions to the development of the state.”

Shimla MP and BJP state President Suresh Kashyap, BJP Himachal In charge Avinash Rai Khanna have also expressed their condolences, said the BJP spokesperson, adding that all the public programmes and meetings of the party have been cancelled till 10 July.