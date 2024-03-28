Six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab joins BJP

Six-time Cuttack Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital.

Along with Mahtab, former BJD MP and artist Sidhant Mohapatra and Padma Shri awardee Dr Damyanti Beshra joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters here.

They joined the saffron party in the presence of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Odisha State In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and BJP Media Co-Head Dr. Sanjay Mayukh.

Tawde welcomed Mahtab, Damyanti Beshra, and Siddhant Mahapatra into the BJP.

Mahtab has been representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

After joining the saffron party, Mahtab asserted that Nationalism, Unity, and Development can be achieved through the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He further emphasised that the ‘Shakti’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘trust’ of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the ‘inspiration’ from BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will propel the nation forward.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise parliamentary 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.