Six youths crushed to death after their car rams into trailer in Dehradun

Six students, aged between 19 and 24 years, were crushed to death in a horrifying accident between a truck and a SUV in Dehradun early Tuesday.

The shocking accident resulted in one of the victim’s head thrown away from his body and a thick pool of blood strewn at the spot.

According to the police, the ghastly accident took place at ONGC crossing at around 2 am when the SUV in which the students were travelling rammed into the container of a trailer truck from behind. The crash was so intense that six of the seven students seated in the car died on the spot while one seriously injured was lying in a pool of blood when the police arrived at the accident site.

The seriously injured student who was struggling for life, was admitted to a nearby ‘Synergy Hospital’. Among deceased students were three girls Guneet (19), Kamakshi Singhal(20) and Navya Goyal (23) while the men were identified as Rishabh Jain(24), Kunal Kukreja(23) and Sunil Aggarwal (23). Police informed that all deceased youths were Dehradun residents and studying in the different colleges.

Police stated that when they reached the accident spot, Siddhesh Aggarwal(25) with multiple injuries was still alive and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Cops claimed the trailer truck driver had fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Both the vehicles involved in the accident — trailer truck and SUV — were without number plates.The car was crushed so badly that it was shrunk to a small metallic mass.

Police have begun hunting for the missing truck driver and a probe is on to find out how the accident took place.