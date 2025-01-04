Six men killed in deadly explosion at firecracker unit in TN

The tragedy occurred at around 9.30 am when the deceased were said to be weighing and mixing chemicals at the factory, sources said. The explosion was so deadly that it had flattened four rooms, where chemicals were stored.

Fire tenders from Sattur and Virudhunagar were rushed to the spot on information.

All the six victims were men and their bodies were recovered from the debris, according to Fire and Rescue Service personnel. The bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Virudhunagar for autopsy.

This is the first cracker unit explosion this year in this arid and rainshadow district, dotted with cracker units. With no other employment opportunity, people flock to the cricket factories despite the risks and dangers involved. Revenue and police officials visited the spot and District Collector VP Jayaseelan said the cause of the tragedy will be ascertained after the probe.