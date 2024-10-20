Blast in Rohini highlights Delhi’s failing security system: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday criticized the Central government over the blast outside a school in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, stating that the incident has exposed the crumbling security system of the national capital, as the responsibility for law and order lies with the BJP-led Union government.

Atishi claimed that the BJP-led Central government is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi but has abandoned this duty, instead spending time obstructing the work of the elected government in Delhi.

Taking to the social media platform X, she asserted that the neglect faced by Delhi has led to a situation reminiscent of Mumbai’s underworld era in the 1990s, where bullets are openly fired, gangsters extort money, and criminals’ morale is high.

Advertisement

She further accused the BJP of having no intention or capability to govern effectively. The AAP leader added that if, by chance, the people of Delhi entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of the city’s governance, the party would mismanage schools, hospitals, electricity, and water services, just as it has mishandled law and order.

Early on Sunday morning, around 7:47 am, police received a PCR call about a blast near CRPF School in Sector 14, Rohini. Officers rushed to the scene, finding damage to the school’s wall and a foul smell in the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported, though glass windows of a nearby shop and a parked car were damaged, according to the police. Crime investigation teams, along with forensic experts and the bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.