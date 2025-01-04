2 killed in illegal fire cracker unit blast in Odisha

A 54-year-old man and his wife were killed and two others of the family seriously injured after the house in which they were making firecrackers was ripped apart following a blast in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The mishap occurred on Friday night when an explosion took place when firecrackers were being made in the house at Bhusandpur village under Badabaga village within Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station jurisdiction.The deceased persons who were identified as Rajesh Das (54) and his wife Suchismita Das (50), died on the spot.

Advertisement

Apprehension of rise in death toll looms large as injured persons have sustained 90 per cent burns, police said.

Advertisement

The illegal firecracker unit was located at a deserted place of the village. The impact of the blast was so severe that the structure, where the firecrackers were being made, was blown up and was extensively damaged. The deafening sound from the blast site triggered panic in the village with locals initially believing that it was a bomb blast.

Police, Fire Services and even the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) undertook rescue operations at the site. An inquiry into the incident has been launched and a case has been registered in this connection. Forensic experts were also sent to the spot to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, An investigation was started to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said.