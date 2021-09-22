Six J&K govt employees to be sacked for terror links

The designated committee to verify the antecedents of Jammu and Kashmir government employees on Wednesday recommended the dismissal of six employees for their militancy links.

Official sources said the designated committee empowered to recommend dismissal of government employees from service because of their links with militant organisations has recommended the dismissal of six employees.

“The dismissals have been recommended because of the militancy links of these employees since they are working as overground workers (OGWs) of banned militant outfits”, sources said.

In July 2021, eleven government employees were dismissed because of their militant links.

The employees sacked in July this year included two sons of Syed Salahuddin, the Muzaffarabad based head of the ‘Jehad Council’ which is a conglomerate of various militant outfits.