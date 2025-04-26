Trekking suspended across J&K after Pahalgam terror attack

The government has ordered the suspension of trekking activities across Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam.

Trekking expedition operators have announced the suspension of the activity for an unspecified period.

Suspension of the activity for which people used to come here from across the country has reportedly been suspended in view of the ongoing cordon and search operations (CASO) that have been launched by the Army and security forces in several hilly areas to track down groups of terrorists.

Moreover, Pakistani troops have been targeting Indian positions along the Line of Control with small arms since Friday.

CASO operations are underway in several areas of the Jammu region, where Pakistani terrorists fled after brief gunfights with security forces. The heavily armed terrorists are using thick forests as their hideouts.

Meanwhile, security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in North Kashmir’s Machil (Kupwara) and recovered 5 AK rifles, one pistol, and a large quantity of ammunition.