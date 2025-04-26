JK govt removes medical superintendent over alert circular

Hours after he issued an alert circular to doctors in view of the “prevailing cross-border tension”, the medical superintendent of Jammu’s government medical college was on Saturday removed from the post and attached in the office of the director, health services here.

An order issued by Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, said: “Dr. Narinder Bhutyal, I/C Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Jammu is repatriated forthwith and attached in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu for further duties”.

The circular issued by the medical superintendent was last night withdrawn by the Principal, medical college, Jammu, soon after he issued it.

The medical superintendent, Dr. Narinder Bhutyal yesterday evening issued a circular saying

that a 24×7 control room has been established to coordinate round the clock all emergency responses, and requested the stores officer and store keepers to keep all essential supplies, emergency medicines and critical equipment in a state of readiness for immediate use to meet any exigency.

The circular also advised all the hospital staff to restrict unnecessary holidays and directed them to ensure their presence within the hospital premises during duty hours to maintain uninterrupted and effective patient care.

Dr. Bhutyal’s circular had come in view of the cross-border tension after the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam. Pakistani troops were since yesterday targeting Indian Army positions at multiple places on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning that in the past before the ceasefire agreement, people living near the border in RS Pura, Arnia and other border villages of the Jammu and Samba districts were the main victims. People wounded due to shelling by Pakistani troops used to be rushed to the medical college here for treatment.