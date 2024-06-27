Six Assam police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for 2013 murder

A local court in Assam has sentenced six Assam police personnel to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of murder.

The case dates back to October 7, 2013, when Ajit Sonowal was brutally beaten by police officers at Ambikapur market.

Following the assault, Sonowal was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On October 9, 2013, Sonowal’s father filed an FIR at Sadiya police station, where an investigation was initiated. The probe led to the filing of a charge sheet and the commencement of a trial in the Tinsukia District and Sessions Court.

After a thorough examination of evidence, witness testimonies, and arguments presented by government advocate Ashok Chaudhary, the court found the six police personnel guilty of murder and handed them life sentences.