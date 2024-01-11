Situation along northern border stable, but sensitive: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said that the situation along the northern borders is stable but sensitive while the operational preparedness level of the force was very high.

Addressing the Army’s annual press conference here on Thursday, Gen Pande said with a high level of operation readiness, the deployment is robust and balanced.

Speaking on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir region, the Army chief said the Valley was heading to normalcy, however the situation in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, which has witnessed increased acts of terrorism with support from across the border, was a cause of concern.“The area of Rajouri-Poonch has seen increased terrorist activities. Support infrastructure for proxy tandems in the Rajouri-Poonch sector from across the border continues,” he said.

Gen Pande pointed out that in the past couple of years, a total of 45 terrorists have been neutralised in the sector while the figure for the other parts of Valley is 14.

He further said the ceasefire along the LoC continues to hold, nevertheless infiltration bids are made from across the border and every time they did, the forces have been able thwart it.

He also spoke of a strong anti-drone mechanism put in place to crack down on the weapon and drug smuggling attempts with the use of drones in the region.

On the situation in Manipur, Gen Pande said even as the state has been witnessing violence and unrest since May 2023, with the efforts of state government, local administration, Assam Rifles, the Army and other security agencies, the situation could be normalised to great extent and further efforts are on to restore peace.

He noted some positive developments in northeastern place over last year due to proactive policies of the government. .

The Army chief said the force put in efforts to improvise surveillance system in view of the challenges posed by disruptive technologies. The Army is evolving and working on development, innovate, and infuse niche technologies to become a modern and agile force.

He said be it internal or on external, security remains paramount for the Army and keeping in view the emerging threats with new technology as witnessed in the recent conflicts in the world, the Army has inducted advance systems, vehicles and terrain specific electronic warfare systems, to be ready to take on any threat to the country.

Gen Pande highlighted several technological initiatives the army has undertaken in view of securing and improving internal communications in the force adding to its operational effectiveness.

He said technology is a crucial aspect these days and the force has to be prepared to take on the challenges posed by the disruptive use of technological advancements.