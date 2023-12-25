Conduct operations in the ‘most professional manner’: Army Chief after 3 civilian deaths in Poonch

Days after the alleged custodial death of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district where four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday asked the security personnel to conduct the operations in a professional manner.

Pande made these remarks during his visit to Poonch sector earlier today. During the visit, he interacted with commanders on the ground who also briefed him about the prevalent security situation in the area.

“General Manoj Pande COAS visited Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges,” the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on ‘X’.

Three men, Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bafliaz in Poonch, died under mysterious circumstances after they were picked up by the Army for interrogation after the major terror attack.

They were declared dead when taken to hospital. Following this, locals alleged they were killed in the custody. Mobile internet services in the area were also suspended to curb the spread of rumours.

The Army noted the reports of civilian deaths and said that the matter is being investigated.

“Reports have been received regarding 3 civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation. Security forces are continuing Search operations in the area of operations after the incident that occurred on 21 December,” the Army said in the statement.

Meanwhile, local administration announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh and government jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.