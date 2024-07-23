Budget disappointing, favours only Andhra Pradesh and Bihar: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Finance Minister’s budget proposals, claiming that the Modi government has allocated the entire country’s budget predominantly to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for political reasons.

“Geographically and socially, our Rajasthan needed a special package, but Rajasthan wasn’t even mentioned in the entire budget speech. During the last assembly elections, no speech of the Prime Minister used to end without the misleading claims of double development from the so-called double engine government”, Gehlot commented in a post on X.

“We had hoped that the Central government would give the status of national project to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in this budget and special funds would be provided for ERCP, but the Central government has played with the interests of Rajasthan by not making any announcement on ERCP”, he said.

He reminded that the BJP government had promised 2 crore jobs per year, but the budget now announces one crore internships over five years and a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.