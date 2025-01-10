SIT unravels chilling conspiracy in Chhattisgarh’s scribe murder

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Chhattisgarh Government to investigate the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has uncovered a chilling conspiracy, marked by brutality and a deliberate cover up. The report details how Chandrakar, a reporter for a national news channel, was brutally murdered by contractor Suresh Chandrakar’s brother, Ritesh Chandrakar, and worker Mahendra Ramteke. The murder was driven by rage over Chandrakar’s investigative reporting on questionable construction contracts linked to the accused.

The SIT’s comprehensive findings reveal a premeditated crime, executed with extreme violence. According to the report, contractor Suresh Chandrakar’s brother Ritesh, along with his associates, brutally murdered journalist on January 1. Mukesh’s investigative reports, which exposed irregularities in their road construction projects, had led to an official inquiry, enraging the accused. The SIT investigation uncovered that Ritesh Chandrakar and Mahendra Ramteke lured Mukesh to a warehouse, where he was savagely attacked and killed.

To mislead authorities, the perpetrators discarded Mukesh’s mobile phone 50 kilometers away in the Tumnaar River, Bijapur district, and concealed his body in a septic tank at the crime scene. Dinesh Chandrakar, another key accused, played a significant role in destroying evidence and aiding the perpetrators in escaping.

The SIT’s exhaustive probe involved analyzing over 100 Call Detail Records (CDRs), extensive CCTV footage, and the use of AI-assisted tools. Mukesh’s body was recovered on January 3, following information extracted from Dinesh’s interrogation. Ritesh was arrested at a Bijapur hospital, while Mahendra Ramteke was apprehended at the Bijapur bus stand. Their arrests led to crucial details about the location of Mukesh’s remains, which were found in the septic tank. Meanwhile, Suresh was apprehended in Hyderabad after an intense 48-hour manhunt.

Authorities have seized four vehicles, a concrete mixer machine, and other significant pieces of evidence from Suresh Chandrakar. The murder weapon and other incriminating materials were also recovered. Efforts are currently underway to retrieve deleted data from the accused’s phones, which could further strengthen the case.

The SIT’s findings emphasize that the murder was a direct consequence of Mukesh’s fearless journalism. His relentless reporting on corruption in road construction projects had threatened the financial interests of Suresh and his associates. Enraged by the exposure, they meticulously planned the crime, taking steps to create false alibis and mislead investigators.

All four accused- Suresh, Ritesh, Mahendra, and Dinesh Chandrakar, have been remanded to judicial custody. The SIT continues its investigation, with forensic analysis and scrutiny of the accused’s assets underway to uncover deeper financial irregularities.

Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s brutal murder underscores the perilous nature of investigative journalism, especially in conflict ridden regions. This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for stronger protections for journalists and firmer action against those seeking to silence the truth.