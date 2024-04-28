Sahil Khan arrested from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting App case

special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Cyber Cell arrested actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

The arrest came following the dismissal of Sahil’s plea for anticipatory bail by the Mumbai High Court.

He was taken into custody from Jagdalpur on Saturday.

Sahil Khan was allegedly involved in the operation of a betting site and promotion of a betting app. The investigation spearheaded by the Mumbai Police’s Matunga Cyber Cell brought Sahil Khan’s name to the forefront.

After his arrest in Jagdalpur, located in southern Chhattisgarh, Sahil Khan was taken to Mumbai. All his attempts to evade legal action by continuously changing locations and moving between Maharashtra’s bordering states and Chhattisgarh proved futile.

Currently, the SIT of the Mumbai Cyber Cell is investigating alleged illicit financial transactions and real estate dealings involving various financial entities and promoters associated with the controversial Mahadev betting app.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the magnitude of the scam can be gauged from approximately Rs 15,000 crore it cost.

Khan is accused of promoting the Lion Book betting app and attending related events. He allegedly ventured into the launch of the Lotus Book 24/7 app as a partner. Leveraging his celebrity status, he extensively promoted the app, engaging celebrities and orchestrating extravagant gatherings.

Acclaimed for his roles in movies such as “Excuse Me” and “Style”, Sahil Khan transitioned from the film industry to embracing a fitness journey, eventually emerging as a prominent fitness influencer. He currently oversees Divine Nutrition, a supplement sales company.

The investigation against Sahil Khan and 31 others is currently underway, with the police conducting a scanning of their financial records, communication devices, and technological assets. As the investigation progresses, further developments are expected, promising significant revelations in this complex case.