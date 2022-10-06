Single window system for Global City: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said a single window system will be adopted in the Global City that is being developed over 1080 acres of land in Gurugram.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said a single window system would be adopted to execute all the works related to the Global City.

“All the companies with whom talks have been held regarding this project have demanded that the work that is to be done through the government should be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Khattar said for this project, the industries will not have to make rounds to get electricity, water, and any other permission. All permissions will be given through this single window system.

He said that the companies will not face any difficulty while working on this project. Also, the companies will have to show the progress of construction within three years, the CM added.

Responding to a question, Khattar said the plots in Global City will be sold in the mixed land use format. As per the demand of the industry, allotment of the plots will be done. Plots up to 100 acres, 50 acres, 20 acres, and five acres will be allotted to the industries.

“An investment of about Rs One lakh crore is likely to come in the state through this city. This will create new employment opportunities. HSIIDC is a developer of this Global City project. Road, water, and other arrangements will be provided by them only. The construction on the plot is to be done only by those companies who will invest in this project,” Khattar said.

Replying to a question, Chief Minister Khattar said it would also ensure that the youth going for job opportunities will not be allowed to face any problem for getting a passport. Presently, passports are being made for college and university students.

In reply to another question, Khattar said 5.50 lakh employment opportunities have been generated in the state because of foreign and national investments. New companies are constantly buying land in Haryana for investment. Haryana has become a favourable investment destination for investors. With the advent of companies, employment opportunities will also increase, he said.

The CM said new projects are coming up continuously around Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). The government will buy land for new projects through e-Bhoomi and Land Pooling Policy.