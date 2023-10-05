Sikkim floods: Kharge asks Centre to recalibrate its strategy in dealing with fragile states

Expressing concern over the Sikkim flash floods, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the Central government must do everything possible to rescue people in safer locations and trace the missing persons.

He also said that the government must recalibrate its strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile Himalayan states and must declare such tragedies, like Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, as national disasters.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and assured all possible help to the Northeastern state, on Wednesday.

Taking to X, the Congress chief wrote, “The situation in Sikkim is precarious as several people have lost their lives and many including our brave Army personnel are missing due to cloudburst and flash floods. Our thoughts are with the people of Sikkim who are battling these distressing times.”

Calling upon the Central government, Kharge said, “It must do everything possible to rescue people in safer locations and find the missing persons, whose count is reportedly steadily increasing. ”

“A lot of damage has been done to the infrastructure, and the Union and the State government must work together in the medium and long term to rebuild this beautiful state. The Union government must recalibrate its strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile Himalayan states and must declare such tragedies, like Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, as national disasters so that these states get adequate funds to rebuild themselves in a more sustainable manner,” he said.

The Congress president also said the grand old party and its workers shall help in all possible ways in this humanitarian crisis.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we express our heartfelt sympathies to them,” Kharge added.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post wrote, ”

The news of the death of many people in the floods following the cloudburst incident in Sikkim is extremely sad. My condolences to all the bereaved families.”

He also urged the party workers to extend their support to the administration in all relief works.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge Organisations KC Venugopal wrote on X, “Pained by the news of 14 deaths and 100+ people missing in the Sikkim flash floods.”

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Venugopal said, “These extreme weather events are deeply concerning, with the Centre not taking necessary steps to bring relief or to rehabilitate the victims.”