After Hockey junior team, a Pak cyber security delegation lands in Delhi

A delegation from Pakistan to participate in a Cyber Security Seminar has landed in Delhi on Monday, Dec 6.

“Today at the High Commission, charge d’ affairs Aftab Hasan Khan received Pakistan’s delegation participating in Cyber Security Seminar being held in New Delhi from 7-8 December 2021,” said a tweet from Pakistan High Commission here.

The Seminar is being organized under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s SCO-RATS.

Pak Mission’s diplomats also interacted with guests.

Earlier in November, the Pak Junior hockey team had arrived in Bhubaneswar for a World Cup tourney

“….. We welcome the Pakistani contingent to Bhubaneswar for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021,” Hockey India had said in a tweet.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan players were not given visas for the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2016.

In fact, the Indo-Pak ties actually started deteriorating since the Pathankot attack in January 2016 and later the Uri (September 2016) terror attack followed by India’s surgical strike.

On Dec 25, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an unprecedented visit to Pakistan to greet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday but the efforts were simply derailed.

Meanwhile, the India-Pakistan relationship only became further complex in the wake of developments in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Indian government is now likely to send wheat to Afghanistan through the land route crossing Pakistan.

The foreign minister of the Taliban regime Amir Khan Muttaqi had raised the issue with Pak PM Imran Khan.

Islamabad said it has given clearance for shipment of wheat to Afghanistan from India through a land route via Pakistan, India has said while it is working out modalities, there should be no conditions attached.

“…We believe that humanitarian assistance should not be subject to conditionalities,” MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi had told reporters in Delhi.

He said India is “examining the response of the government of Pakistan”.