Shun the idea of negativity: PM Modi appeals to Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the Opposition parties not to vent their frustration over the defeat in the Assembly polls inside Parliament and move forward with positivity so that the people may change their perspective towards them, opening a new door for them.

”If I talk about the results of the elections, this is a golden opportunity for the people sitting in the Opposition. Even if they are the Opposition, I am giving them good advice to come forward with positive thoughts. Shun the idea of negativity that has been there for the last nine years. If we take ten steps, you should take twelve steps while making decisions,” he said while talking to the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Mr Modi said he has been seeking the cooperation of the Opposition in the House. ”From a political perspective, I also want to say that it is in your interest to convey a message of positivity to the country. It’s not good for democracy if your image becomes associated with hatred and negativity. The Opposition is as crucial, valuable, and powerful in a democracy, and it should be equally capable. I make this statement once again for the well-being of democracy,” he added.

Advertisement

The PM said the country now does not want to wait long for its goal of development. In every section of society, there is a sentiment that India needs to move forward. ”I urge all MPs to lead the House while respecting this sentiment. This is my request to them.”

He said he has been urging all MPs to come prepared fully, discuss thoroughly any bills presented in the House and provide the best suggestions. He observed that when a Member of Parliament gives a suggestion, it contains elements of practical experience. But if there is no discussion, the country misses out on those things.

Mr Modi said the results of the Assembly polls are encouraging for those who are committed to the well-being of the common man and who are dedicated to the bright future of the country, especially for all sections of society, women from every village and city, youth from every village and city of all social groups, farmers from every community, and the poor people of the country.

”When there is good governance and consistent support for public welfare, the term ‘anti-incumbency’ becomes irrelevant. Some may call it pro-incumbency, good governance, transparency, national interest, or solid plans for public welfare, but this has been the experience that we have been witnessing consistently. And today we are meeting in this new temple of the Parliament after such an excellent public mandate,” he added.

The country, Mr Modi said, has rejected negativity. ”We consistently have discussions with Opposition colleagues at the beginning of each session. Our main team discusses with them and appeals for everyone’s cooperation. This time too, all these processes have been followed.”