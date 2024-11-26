‘Shukrana Yatra’ signals power shift from CM to new Punjab AAP chief: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal, on Tuesday, lambasted Aam Admi Party (AAP) government here for its ‘Shukrana Yatra’, stating that it is nothing but a signal to the people of Punjab that the power centre has been shifted from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Aman Arora, who has been appointed the president of the AAP Punjab.

In a statement released here Tuesday, SAD Chief Spokesman Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking to note that the performance of the AAP government in the state in the last three years is zero when it comes to capital investment and the law and order even as the state several issues bedeviled the state.

He said though the AAP won 92 seats in the 2022 elections, it miserably failed to ensure the welfare and development of the state.

He said while the AAP is celebrating bypoll victories, it’s known to everyone that it is not a big achievement given that the advantage of being the ruling party has been in its favour. This is evident from the election results of 30 years.

He said that the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann has miserably not only failed to take up the development issues of Punjab but also to improve the law and order situation in the state.

Advocate Kler advised the state government to ponder over the issues being faced by the state and work to resolve them instead of indulging in the mock celebrations.