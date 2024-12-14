Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara makes a grand entry into Mahakumbh Nagar

The much-awaited Mahakumbh 2025, set to be held in Prayagraj in January, witnessed the beginning of the ceremonial entry of its key attraction — the 13 Akharas — into the Kumbh Mela grounds, on Saturday with the prestigious Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara making a grand and majestic procession into the Kumbh Nagar.

Accompanying the Juna Akhara was the Kinnar Akhara, which also entered its designated camp with similar fervour and devotion.

The grand spiritual gathering of the Mahakumbh on the banks of the Triveni Sangam is taking shape as Akharas begin their ceremonial entry into the Kumbh Nagar. The Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, made its majestic entry into its designated camp in Sector 20 of the Kumbh Nagar.

The procession started from Shri Mauj Giri Ashram and culminated with great splendour. According to Juna Akhara’s national spokesperson Mahant Narayan Giri, the entry procession included 65 Mahamandaleshwars, along with over 8,000 sadhus and saints, who arrived in more than 100 royal chariots.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri emphasised the global significance of this timeless celebration of Sanatan culture, stating, “Millions around the world are watching this eternal festival of our heritage unfold.” He added that the Akhara’s camp entry marks the beginning of their rituals, which will take place before the deities established in their camp.

Alongside the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, the Kinnar Akhara also marked its ceremonial entry into the Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday. Led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, the procession saw hundreds of members from the Kinnar Akhara participating with great enthusiasm.

Special arrangements were made by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to facilitate the ceremonial entry of the Shri Panchdashnam Akhara into its camp for Mahakumbh 2025. For the first time, the procession route was cleared of overhead power lines, with electricity poles removed and underground cables installed.

Chief Engineer of the Purvanchal Electricity Distribution Corporation Pramod Kumar Singh, stated that all electric poles along the entry routes were removed, and power is now being supplied via underground cables.

An estimated Rs 12 crore was spent on converting road-crossing power lines to underground cables across major entry routes in the fair area, ensuring a seamless procession for saints and sadhus from the city to the camps.

Additionally, the construction of wider and expanded roads has eliminated traffic congestion along the routes. Avadhoot Saint Anjana Giri of the Juna Akhara, who travelled from Spain, stated, “I have been attending every Kumbh and Mahakumbh for the past 30 years, but I have never witnessed such cleanliness and magnificence.”