Show cause notice to Indore children’s home

The Indore district administration has served a show cause notice to the management of the ‘Yug Purush Dham Bauddhik Vikas Kendra’, where five Divyang kids died and 38 had to be hospitalised in a span of three days between June 30 and July 2.

The notice has been served on the basis of the findings of a probe panel headed by Indore Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Gaurav Benal. The notice has instructed the management to submit its clarification within three days, failing which a criminal case would be registered.

According to sources, the committee’s report has pointed towards the reason for deaths being Cholera.

The panel also cited several irregularities and held the Children Home’s management responsible for trying to hide the deaths. The team also flagged other issues including negligence in providing proper and quick treatment and overall mismanagement in running of the place.

There are more than 200 children in the lodging facility, and the report has stated that this is much beyond the Home’s capacity.

The State Women and Child Welfare Department provides support to the Special School for Divyang kids, and it is operated by an NGO.

After the deaths of the five children, aged between 5 and 15 years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had directed Indore Collector Asheesh Singh to probe the incident.

Ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Tulsiram Silawat also visited Chacha Nehru Children Hospital at Indore where the indisposed children were admitted.