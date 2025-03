Activists from the youth wing of Shiv Sena put up a photograph of comedian Kunal Kamra (36) outside a public toilet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The protest was organized by Yuva Sena in response to Kamra’s recent controversial remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The activists also warned that if Kamra visits Indore, they would blacken his face and parade him through the streets.

