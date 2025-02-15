1 killed in road mishap near Indore

One pilgrim of Gujarat was killed and many others going to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were seriously injured when a truck hit their Tempo Traveller minibus head on near Indore on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near Navdapanth area. The police said that 14 persons belonging to two families of Ahmedabad were travelling towards the Maha Kumbh in the minibus.

Advertisement

A speeding truck, coming from the wrong side, hit the minibus head on. The front portion of the minibus was completely mangled due to the strong impact of the collision.

Advertisement

According to police officials of the Chandan Nagar police station, one person died in the mishap. The deceased was identified as Jai Kishan (39). He was said to be an employee of the Adani Enterprises in Ahmedabad.

Several other passengers of the minibus also sustained injuries and were admitted to the District hospital for treatment.