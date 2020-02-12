An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night. The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning from a temple visit after his win in the assembly election.

The MLA escaped unhurt but another worker has been injured, who was admitted to a nearby hospital. They have detained a person for questioning and the incident appears to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

According to police, the accused and the deceased had an old personal dispute. In 2019, the accused’s nephew had received bullet injuries while he was shot at. The accused suspected the deceased to be behind the 2019 incident. He had also threatened the deceased 15 days back.

According to PTI sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA’s convoy.

In a tweet, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

Singh tweeted (in Hindi)”Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple.”

The AAP’s official Twitter handle tweeted as well, “Shots fired at AAP MLA MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured.”

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media in-charge in yet another tweet said, “Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot.

“The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if the police probes properly, they will be able to identify the assailant,” news agency ANI quoted MLA Naresh Yadav as saying.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP yesterday again created history, sweeping the Delhi Assembly election comprehensively for the second consecutive time.

The party bagged 62 of the total 70 seats, restricting the principal challenger BJP again to a single-digit figure of mere 8 seats in a bitterly-fought, fiercely-contested electoral battle that took place in the national capital in the midst of continuing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Delhi election was marked by bitter, fractious and polarising campaigning, trading of allegations and counter-allegations between the parties, brazen “hate” speeches, and divisive politics. It even witnessed violence and firing at anti-CAA-NRC protest sites at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

The Election Commission was at times forced to take some action as it gave leaders like Union Minister Anurag Thakur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP MP Parvesh Verma a slap on the wrist over their “hate” remarks.

(With PTI inputs)