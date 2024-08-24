Shortage of skilled workers delaying Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Facing all odds to meet the 2025 deadline, the shortage of skilled labourers is being said to be the main reason for delay in completing all Ram Temple works on time.

Ram Mandir Building Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said here on Saturday that they would like to complete the construction of the temple in 2025 but due to inclement weather and festivals, this work may be delayed by one or two months.

“This date to complete construction is not a legal date but we have fixed this deadline ourselves in consultation with L&T from the point of view of discipline,” he said.

However on shortage of skilled workers, he said: “Talks are being held with contractors from Rajasthan for labourers.”

During the three-day building construction committee meeting, Mishra had expressed concern over the shortage of workers in the construction of the temple.

He said that most of the laborers doing stone related work are found in Rajasthan. Therefore, the labor contractors there are being contacted.

“There is a problem due to the long distance from Rajasthan to Ayodhya, but we will also try to provide a home like environment to the workers coming from there,” he said.

All the idols of Ram temple will be ready by October next. “All the 25 idols will reach Ayodhya in October,” Mishra said.

He said that Kuber Tila is ready and will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust within a month.

Similarly some work is left in the Shiva temple and it will too be handed over to the trust soon, he added.