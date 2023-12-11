BJP picks Mohan Yadav as new MP CM; here is how Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted

The BJP has thrown a big surprise in Madhya Pradesh with the announcement of Mohan Yadav as the state’s new Chief Minister. Yadav, a relatively low profile leader, beat several heavyweights, including outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The BJP has, so far, managed to project a united house, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself nominating Yadav for the CM post. Other senior leaders, including Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya supported the proposal.

Reacting to the BJP’s decision to appoint Yadav as new Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Chouhan congratulated his “hardworking fellow” and said that he is confident he will take the state to new heights.

Advertisement

“Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow Shri Dr Mohan Yadav ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting.

“I am confident ‍ that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!” the outgoing CM wrote on ‘X’.

Soon after the announcement, the South Ujjain MLA met Madhya Pradesh Governor and staked claim to form the government.

Yadav will have two deputies – Jagdish Deora and Rajesh Shukla. Former Union Cabinet Minister Narendra Tomar, who was also among the CM hopefuls, will be the new Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker.

Following the announcement, Yadav thanked the state and central leadership for giving the Madhya Pradesh responsibility to a “small worker” like him.

“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” Yadav said.