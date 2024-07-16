Union Agriculture Minister to release 40 new technologies at key ICAR event on July 16

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research Foundation and Technology Day here on July 16 at which as many as 40 selected new technologies will be released to encourage innovations in agriculture and the developer’s efforts will be recognised.

Novel technologies developed by the different ICAR institutes will be showcased in the exhibition for the benefit of the stakeholders to increase agricultural production, quality and income of the farmers.

Apart from these, sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture will be one of the key areas of the exhibition. Eco-friendly technologies for rice, wheat, maize, pulses, oilseeds, millet (Shree Anna), and other commercial crops will also get prominence in the exhibition. Mechanisation, precision farming, and value-added products shall also receive focus, according to a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry on Monday.

Improved technologies and a diversity show emphasising high-value horticultural crops will be displayed during the exhibition. A fruit diversity show displaying nearly 400 mangoes, 80 bananas, 50 temperate fruits and 120 minor fruit varieties will also be exhibited.

The robust extension system and innovation in the education system of ICAR will be displayed for a successful promotion of agriculture. Apart from these, the proven technologies recently developed for animal science, poultry, and fisheries will be exhibited for the benefit of the stakeholders.

Technologies including a handheld device for nutrient and water stress detection in field crops, localiser, industrial cut resistance gloves developed using multi-layer weaving technology, AI-IoT enabled jute fibre grading system, Biothermocol: Mycelium based packaging material from crop residue will also be displayed during the exhibition.