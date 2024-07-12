Union Agriculture Minister calls for concerted efforts to hike production of pulses

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed the progress in the sowing of the country’s kharif crops and directed officials to step up efforts to enhance the production of pulses.

As part of the goal to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, the minister reiterated that the Centre is committed to 100 per cent procurement for Urad, Arhar and Masur in all the states and called for generating awareness on the issue so that more and more farmers come forward for pulse cultivation.

He expressed happiness over the 50 per cent increase in the area of pulses cultivation during ongoing Kharif sowing this year, particularly for Tur and Urad.

Currently, pulses have to be imported to meet the shortfall in demand and prices of the crucial protein tend to firm up, adding to food inflation.

The minister was also briefed about the status of the monsoon, groundwater situation and availability of seeds and fertilisers.

The Union Minister also stressed the timely availability of fertilisers, both for Kharif and Rabi crops. The Department of Fertilisers was advised to ensure the availability of DAP fertiliser in accordance with the demand of states.

Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sanjeev Chopra along with senior officials of the Ministry, officials from the Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Department of Fertilisers were also present during the meeting.