Shiv Sena MP lands in soup over remarks against Shaina NC; tenders apology

MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his reported remarks against Shaina NC.

“My statement was tweaked. If someone got hurt by my statement, I apologise to them. I have never insulted women in my 55 years of my political career,” he said.

“This was done for political gains. I had no such intentions, I didn’t even take anyone’s name,” he said.

Advertisement

A controversy erupted after a video in which Sawant purportedly refered to Shaina NC as “imported maal” went viral on Friday. Shaina NC left the BJP and joined the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier this week.

She has been fielded from Mumbadevi for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 20.

Shaina filed a complaint at Nagpada police station in this regard.

“Does he see every woman in Mumbadevi as ‘maal’? He shows no respect for women… Whether I take action or not, the public will make him ‘behaal’,” Shaina said.

Talking to reporters, Sawant alleged a conspiracy to trap him.

He said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance wanted to create a false and fake narrative. “A minister in the party which she has joined is facing a rape case. Last week, a young woman complained of character assassination by a leader of the party and was assaulted,” Sawant said.