As the chasm between former allies Shiv Sena and BJP continues to widen the former on Thursday targeted the Modi government over Delhi police’s “inhuman” lathicharge on JNU students, including those challenged visually, during a protest against hostel fee hike, saying no government should run amok in this manner.

The Sena, engaged in talks with Congress and NCP to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, said the ruling BJP would have created a ruckus in Parliament had such action against students been taken during the Grand Old Party’s rule.

As Delhi is a Union territory, the responsibility to maintain law and order rests with the Centre, it said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was worrying to see the way visually-challenged and divyang students were allegedly thrashed by Delhi police on Monday, after they were stopped from marching to Parliament against hostel fee hike by the JNU administration.

as security measures have been reinforced from JNU campus along the road to the march protest, in New Delhi on November 18, 2019. Indian police fought street battles in New Delhi on November 18 with thousands of students who stepped up protests over fee increases at one of the country’s top universities