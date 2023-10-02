Shimla Smart City project gets a boost on Gandhi Jayanti

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan.

These garbage compactors have been acquired under the Shimla Smart City Limited project with a total investment of Rs 1.40 crore.

Each of these compactors has a capacity of 14 cubic meters, enabling them to transport a substantial 11-12 tonnes of waste to the processing plant at Bhariyal, outskirts of Shimla town, in just one trip.

This efficient operation not only enhances waste management but also significantly reduces transportation costs, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister underscored the profound importance of cleanliness, echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

He said that the present government is unwaveringly working to realise Bapu’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens.

Sukhu said that MC Shimla equipped with these garbage compactors makes a step forward in Shimla’s journey towards improved waste management.

As the city strives for a cleaner and greener future, these Compactors are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving that vision, besides realizing Shimla’s goal of a cleaner and more environment friendly future, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Shimla is the primary tourist destination in the state.

He said that the present state government is actively working to attract more tourists and prioritize the improvement of essential infrastructure to enhance their experience.

The focus is on bolstering hygiene and enhancing various amenities for tourists, he said.