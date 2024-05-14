Congress leader fatally shot in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Vikram Bais was fatally shot while he taking an evening stroll in a residential locality of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

In a brazen act of violence, unidentified assailants targeted Bais with gunfire near his residence in Bakharupara .The assailants, riding a motorcycle, swiftly fled the scene after firing three shots at Bais. He succumbed to the ruthless attack.

The attack occurred late Monday night, around 10 pm when a group of assailants on motorcycles unleashed a hail of bullets on Bais, inflicting grievous injuries. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Bais succumbed to his wounds. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Narayanpur City Kotwali. According to sources, Vikram Bais had stepped out of his home on Monday night when he was suddenly confronted by assailants on a motorcycle. They unleashed a barrage of gunfire, extinguishing Bais’s life in a matter of moments.

Advertisement

Narayanpur Additional SP Robin, speaking to The Statesman, revealed that the assailants fatally shot Bais in the Bakharupara area of Narayanpur. Confirming the incident, he stated that around 3 to 4 assailants shot the Congress leader with pistols. Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack may be rooted in personal enmity or a longstanding feud, he added.

Vikram Bais was a stalwart figure in local politics, holding prominent positions as the Vice-President of the Block Congress and Secretary of the Narayanpur Transport Union. Sushil Anand Shukla, spokesperson of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), condemned the heinous act, describing it as a failure of the state government to provide security to its citizens. He called for a thorough probe into the incident, emphasising the need for accountability and justice.

Meanwhile, the Narayanpur police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, deploying multiple teams to explore all possible leads, including potential Maoist involvement. The authorities have assured that the culprits will be apprehended swiftly.