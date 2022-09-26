Shimla-Delhi-Shimla flights resume after two years

Shimla-Delhi-Shimla: Flights between Shimla and Delhi resumed on Monday after a gap of almost two years.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while connecting virtually from village Bagsiad of Seraj Assembly Constituency in the Mandi district launched the regular flights by flagging off the new ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air from Shimla Airport at Jubbarhatti today morning.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. VK Singh also participated in the programme through virtual medium from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said connectivity remains a big challenge for a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the state government was making constant efforts to increase the air connectivity in the state.

“Due to technical reasons, the flights were not able to operate at Shimla airport for almost two years. With the efforts of the state government and the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air the flights between Shimla and Delhi would now operate seven days a week,” he said.

This would go a long way in boosting the tourism activities in the state,” he added.

The chief minister said that ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air would now be able to carry 48 passengers from Delhi to Shimla, whereas the maximum strength of passengers from Shimla to Delhi flight would be 24.

He said 50 percent of the seats on these flights would have a subsidized fare of Rs 2480 only, under the ‘UDAN’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fare for other seats would be determined by the company itself, added Thakur.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union MoS for Civil Aviation General V K Singh for resuming the flights with bigger aircraft from Shimla airport, the chief minister said that these air services would boost the tourism in the state. Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government had been making all out efforts to increase air connectivity in the state.

He said that various official formalities regarding the proposed International Green Field Airport at Mandi was being completed rapidly and on priority basis.

“The sentiments of the people of Mandi were attached to this proposed airport and the state government was trying its best to turn this dream project into reality,” said Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union MoS for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh said that the demand for the resumption of air flights between Shimla and Delhi was being made for a long time.

He said that Alliance Air’s new ATR-42-600 would now enable more passenger movement and these flights would be operated throughout the week.