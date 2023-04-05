Shimla civic polls scheduled to be held on May 2

Elections for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will be held on May 2 and the results will be declared on May 4, declared the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission.

The elections will be held in 34 wards of the city.

The five-year term of the SMC had expired in June 2022, but elections to the corporation could not be held on account of court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

As per the schedule released by the commission, the filing of nominations will take place on April 13, 17 and 18 between 11 am and 3 pm, and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 19.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 21 and the symbols would be allotted on the same day. The elections would be held on May 2 and results would be declared on May 4.

About 87,000 voters will be able exercise their franchise by casting votes in the polls.

The Himachal Pradesh Government had, on Saturday, notified reserved wards for women and Scheduled Castes for the 34-ward Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Only 14 wards are unreserved while three are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

The BJP had won the SMC elections after 32 years in 2017 and later increased the tally of wards from 34 to 41. but the Congress reversed the decision and delimitation of wards was done again by the state high court.