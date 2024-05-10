Drinking water supply restricted due to repair of Teesta Barrage

Drinking water supply in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area will be restricted for a few days due to repairs of the Teesta Barrage Project, which was badly damaged due to recent flash floods in Sikkim.

Following the decision of the authorities concerned, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb today urged the people not to misuse the supply of drinking water during the crisis period due to repairing of the Teesta Barrage Project at Gazoldoba in Jalpaiguri.

Barrage authorities have informed the Siliguri Municipal Corporation that repairing of the barrage, which was badly hit by Sikkim flash floods, is imperative during dry spell to avoid further damage during monsoon, which may start from June this year.

Speaking to the reporters, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb said that he would visit the barrage and the spot, where a permanent alternative well is being conducted by the PHE (public health engineering) for supplying raw water from the river Teesta, on Saturday.

The estimated cost of the intake point of raw water from the Teesta for the drinking water treatment plant is Rs 6.9 crore.

According to Mr Deb, The SMC has given 50 per cent of the project cost to the PHE.

At present, drinking water supply will be continued, based on the stock of raw waters from Mahananda Barrage during the period of repairing of the Teesta Barrage.

Since the Teesta Barrage will not be able to supply water for the treatment plant located near Mahananda Barrage, the supply of drinking water will be restricted in the Corporation area for at least 24 days.

Mr Deb has requested the barrage authorities to finish the emergency repairing job within 10-15 days so that the supply of raw water can be restored soon.

According to him, the SMC has made alternative arrangements to supply drinking water through 21 water tanks in the Corporation area, where drinking water supply is poor. Besides, the SMC would provide packaged drinking water for the people during the crisis period.

The SMC will set up a control room to provide drinking water to meet up the crisis. According to Mr Deb, the control room will function round the clock and people may contact on 7557035194 for drinking water.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Deb said: “The SMC will take stern actions against a group of people, who are allegedly stealing water and storing water illegally.”