Shimla civic polls: BJP calls it victory of misuse of power

Four days after the results of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) election results, BJP on Monday held a review meeting to assess the party’s performance in the elections.

The meeting was presided over by BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former State President and MP Suresh Kashyap, State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, Municipal Corporation Election in-charge and MLA Ponta Saheb Sukhram Chaudhary, State General Secretary Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, and many former ministers, legislators and party seniors participated in the meeting.

BJP suffered a major setback as it won only 9 wards (seats) out of 34 wards. The Congress won 24 wards and CPI (M) one.

The nine councilors who won the elections present in the meeting were felicitated.

The remaining candidates who contested and lost also participated in the meeting.

Sukhram Chaudhary and former state president Suresh Kashyap said that BJP workers worked with great dedication and hard work in the elections and campaigned in the best way.

They accused the Congress government of misusing power and registering thousands of voters fraudulently from different parts of the state in Shimla by putting pressure on officials.

The victory of Congress is the victory of misuse of power, they alleged.

BJP Organization General Secretary Siddharthan said that the workers fought the elections with full force in the municipal elections and the party helped all the councilors and leaders to contest the elections in the best way.

“We all have to unite to complete the upcoming programs of the party,” said State BJP President Dr. Rajeev Bindal.

“From the very first day of the election, Congress party leaders tried to influence the civic polls. Firstly, Congress leaders tampered with the roster of Shimla Municipal Corporation, then more than 20,000 votes were cast fraudulently in Municipal Corporation Shimla,” he said.

The elections were also influenced, by giving installment of DA to the employees and announcement of regularization of jobs of various posts, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur called upon all the workers to get engaged for the upcoming parliamentary elections and work together to remove the shortcomings in every polling booth.

He said that more than 160 workers actively worked in the municipal elections and more than 150 meetings were organized, the party also worked strongly on the request of all the workers and the BJP fought these elections with seriousness.