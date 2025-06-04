Shekhawat assures Centre’s help to develop Delhi Assembly into heritage centre

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday discussed the initiatives taken for the development of the Vidhan Sabha with Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought Centre’s cooperation in transforming the historic complex into a living heritage site of national eminence.

According to the Delhi Assembly secretariat, the Union minister assured all possible assistance and expressed his support for the initiative.

Advertisement

The minister expressed the hope that the Delhi Assembly would transform into a tourism cum heritage hub and will attract a large number of tourists from all over the world due to its national significance. He will also be visiting the assembly along with senior officials to assess the project and extend necessary support to realize the vision of developing it into a prominent national heritage site.

Advertisement

During the meeting with the Union minister, Speaker Gupta apprised him about the initiatives being undertaken by the assembly secretariat to preserve and enhance the historical significance of the historic building complex and emphasized the vision of developing the site as a symbol of India’s rich legislative heritage.

Gupta reiterated the assembly secretariat’s commitment to the heritage project and extended his gratitude for the Union Ministry’s proactive support.

He also acknowledged the participation of officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in a key meeting held at the Delhi Assembly on May 20, 2025, where assurances of technical and financial assistance under existing schemes were given.

The speaker requested for continued cooperation from the Union ministry necessary directions to the concerned officers to assist in finalizing the comprehensive project report.