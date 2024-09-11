Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar team up to inspire voters nationwide

Paralympic archery champions Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar on Wednesday teamed up to inspire voters nationwide as Election Commission of India’s national icons for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

In an event organised at Nirvachan Sadan here on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gynaesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu felicitated Arjuna Awardee and ECI’s national PwD icon Sheetal and her mixed doubles team partner Rakesh, in recognition of their outstanding achievement in winning a bronze medal in Archery at the Paris Summer Paralympics 2024.

On the occasion, the Commission also announced Rakesh as the ECI National icon for PwDs.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Kumar said, “Like in their game, the archers who belong to Jammu and Kashmir, will also team up to enhance voter participation in the election process, especially in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

While lauding the champions for their courage and determination, he said that when principles of equality and equity are upheld, disability is not seen as an obstacle but as an opportunity for developing additional strengths to overcome challenges.

He added that Sheetal at such a young age is an inspiration for youth and PwDs, encouraging them to engage in both sports and participation in the festival of democracy.

EC Kumar while congratulating the paralympians, said that their journey is an inspiration for PwDs and being ECI national icons would help in encouraging voter participation.

EC Sandhu lauded the champions for their dedication and determination, encouraging them to continue being a role model for many, particularly youth and PwDs.

During the ceremony, Sheetal and Rakesh captivated the audience with their extraordinary journeys from the small towns of Jammu and Kashmir to participating and winning medals in the Paris Paralympics. Their stories were marked by perseverance and determination exhibited by the athletes.

Sheetal was announced as ECI National Icon just before the announcement of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 on March 16.