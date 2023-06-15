Calling upon party cadre to shed differences and disputes to present a united front, Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said the Lok Sabha elections-2024 will prove decisive for the future generations in the country.

“The Samajwadi Party will fulfill the expectations of the people by defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party has a vision for the future and a model of development. The standards of development that were set in the previous SP government with a “socialist model” to fulfill the public aspirations,” he said.

Yadav, who was addressing a large gathering of party workers at the state SP headquarters here on Thursday, called upon the workers to start working from now itself to strengthen the booth with solidarity, loyalty and honesty.

The SP chief said this time around there should be no mistake in the Lok Sabha elections. “In the assembly elections of 2022, the public wanted to form a SP government and voted en mass for the party candidates to form the government, but the BJP influenced the result by misuse of power, lies, deceit and force,” he alleged.

Yadav sternly warned against factionalism in the party. “Democracy has to be saved at the booth level. The Lok Sabha elections have to be fought very seriously and won,” he informed the workers.

He said that only the development schemes of the previous Samajwadi government were visible today in UP and people are getting benefits from them.

“BJP has only created problems. Inflation, unemployment is at its peak. Every class is worried. Farmers, youth, laborers all are struggling for survival. The BJP government has not run any scheme of public interest in six years. Development has come to a standstill in the state. Medical and health services have collapsed. Patients are not even getting normal treatment in hospitals. Murders are happening openly. There is chaos all around. Injustice is being done to the poor. No one is getting justice,” he added.