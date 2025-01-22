‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’: First ever tri-services tableau to highlight military integration

For the first time, a Tri-Services tableau will participate in the Republic Day Parade 2025, highlighting the theme ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’.

This historic tableau, which will roll down Kartavya Path during the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, is being dubbed as a representation of the growing spirit of jointness and integration within India’s Armed Forces. Its focus will be on ensuring national security and operational excellence through seamless collaboration between the three services.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the tableau will feature a Joint Operations Room, symbolizing enhanced communication and networking across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

It will depict a battlefield scenario showcasing a synchronized operation across land, water, and air, with notable platforms such as the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, the destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

These platforms underscore India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defense through the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’.

As part of ongoing defense reforms, 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of Reforms’ by the Ministry of Defence. Jointness and integration are central to the initiatives outlined by the Department of Military Affairs, which aims to enhance the combat potential of India’s Armed Forces for both present and future conflicts. The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff is actively steering reforms to promote synergy across the three services.

This significant evolution towards greater integration and jointness will bolster India’s military capabilities, fostering a culture of shared responsibility and unified action to safeguard the nation’s interests.