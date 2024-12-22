Shanti Yagna performed amid chanting of hymns for tanker fire victims in Jaipur

“Atm-Shanti” yagna, hymn recital programmes, and bhajans were organised at several places in the city on Sunday for the eternal peace of the souls of the departed victims of the Bhankrota Gas Tanker fire.

The yagnas, amid the recital of “Yama Gayatri Mantra” and offerings of barley and black sesame seeds into the sacred fire, began in the morning and lasted for several hours.

These programmes were organised by Gayatri Shaktipeeth in the Brahmpuri, Vatika, Kalwad, and Mansarovar localities of the city.

Similar religious programmes were organised by Gayatri Chetna Kendra and various local social organisations in Janta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Vaishali, Pratapnagar, Nehru Nagar, Durgapura, and Jhotwara.

The Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar has also offered to perform Shradha and other last rites for the deceased at the Shantikunj in Haridwar free of cost.

