Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday described the 13-year-old girl’s rape and torture as barbaric in a post on Twitter right before visiting the hospital to ask about her condition.

“The barbaric assault has shaken me to the core. Such predators roaming free cannot be tolerated,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The victim girl was taken to hospital yesterday bleeding and with severe wounds on her body.

The incident is on Tuesday when a girl in West Delhi was sexually assaulted and attacked with a sharp object at her home. An attempt of murder case has been registered besides one under a stringent law for sexual crimes on children. The culprits are still at large.

As per the reports, the girl was found by the neighbours lying in blood and informed her parents and the police.

At first, the girl was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS after preliminary treatment.

“We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and further investigation is underway,” senior police officer A Koan was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The reports suggest that the girl was alone at home and her parents were away when she was assaulted.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from the police by Saturday.

“Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter,” the panel said.