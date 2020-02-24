The Supreme Court appointed mediators, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran on Monday submitted a report in a sealed cover after holding talks with the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph said, “Let us examine the report (submitted by interlocutors) in the sealed cover.”

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The interlocutors contended that it was a learning experience in talking to the people at the protest site.

The Supreme Court appointed mediators on February 19 and then again the next day , visited Shaheen Bagh, the site of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, to initiate talks with the protesters, asserting that the top court has upheld their right to protest but it should not affect the rights of other citizens.

Shaheen Bagh is the epicenter of the anti-CAA protest as the protesters have been sitting at the venue since December 15 demanding the withdrawal of the Act which they alleged to be anti-Muslim.

The top court chose senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran and former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah to talk to the Citizenship Amendment Act protesters blocking the 13A road that is a crucial link between Delhi and Noida, and find an alternative protest location.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had begun hearing a petition seeking directions to the police to take action to ensure smooth traffic movement on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for over two months due to the CAA protests, making the public at large suffer.

The plea moved by lawyer-activist Amit Sahni on January 20 sought supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh where several women are sitting on an indefinite protest, by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court to avoid any further deterioration in the situation and to circumvent any violence.

BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg had also sought a direction from the top court to the Centre, police and state government to take immediate steps to remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh who have been protesting for more than a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act by blocking the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

The top court also observed that it would not share the report with any other party involved in the matter and would take up the matter on the next date of hearing.

Last week, the top court had asked the interlocutors to talk to the protesters to change the site, as the occupation of public places creates trouble for the common people.