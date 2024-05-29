Shah, Yogi hold roadshows in Ghazipur-Gorakhpur for BJP candidates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the penultimate day of campaigning held separate roadshows in Ghazipur and Gorakhpur respectively in support of the BJP candidate on Wednesday evening.

A report from Ghazipur said, after garlanding the life-size statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Mishra Bazaar, Ghazipur, Amit Shah started the road show. There is a huge crowd present in the road show. Amit Shah holding a road show for the first time in Ghazipur.

The youth were seen eager to take selfies with Amit Shah’s road show. Despite the scorching heat, the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered on the road did not diminish. They kept raising slogans of ,’Har-Har Mahadev, Har-Har Modi, Jai BJP-Tay BJP, Jai Shri Ram’.

Flower petals were showered on Amit Shah from the rooftops and verandahs of the house. BJP workers also expressed their happiness by garlanding him at different spots.

Shah was warmly welcomed by a large number of people and BJP supporters present near the Ghazipur police station. Shah is taking out a rally in support of BJP candidate Parasnath Rai from Ghazipur Lok Sabha. BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary was also present with him.

All three leaders including Amit Shah kept accepted the greetings of the public. Lotus symbol is being shown in the crowd along with photos of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started a road show from Townhall intersection on Wednesday evening.

The road show proceeded amid tight police and administration security.

The Chief Minister’s road show started from the Town Hall and proceeded further. Roadshow will pass through Ghosh Company, Nakhas Chowk, Reti Road in front of District Hospital and reach Vijay Chowk via Bakshipur, Alinagar. The road show will end after a public meeting there.

Women, children and men along with roadside vendors also closed their shops and went to the rooftops to welcome and congratulate Yogi. Cultural programs also continued to be organized at various places.