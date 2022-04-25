Shah visits Puducherry : BJP to contest local body elections alone

After conquering Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Puducherry yesterday and announced that the BJP would go along in the ensuing local body polls. He participated in a few programmes including a meeting with the BJP office bearers.

This announcement has shown BJP’s confidence after winning the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP, the All India NR Congress and the AIADMK had alliance in assembly election held last year. But in this ensuing local body elections all is not well between the All India NR Congress led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and the Puducherry BJP.

Sources in the BJP said after assuming the office last year on May 21 the Chief Minister had not visited New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that made the relations between the BJP and the All India NR Congress sore. The BJP has doubt the the Chief Minister has his own agenda.,

However, Rangasamy had his own complaint to the central leadership of the BJP. He said that saffron party kept him in the dark regarding the announcement of three nominated MLCs to the Puducherry Assembly taking the number of the BJP to 9 in the 33-member Assembly. The BJP had taken this decision while Rangasami was convalescing in a hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19 days after his swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

According to sources in the BJP, Amit Shah is confident that BJP will do better in the ensuing local body elections and asked the party leaders in Puducherry to contest the elections on their own. He has assured them the national leadership to provide all the necessary help to them.

The party national leader in-charge of Puducherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana along with local BJP leaders met Amit Shah and gave him a presentation of local body elections. BJP local leaders were asked by the Union Home Minister to convey the people about the various schemes and positive developments would take place if the BJP was voted to power.

The sources said that the Union home minister also communicated to the party leaders as to how the party won the recently held elections in states particularly in Uttar Pradeshand. He asked them to chalk out a proper plan and implement it to win the local body polls in Puducherry.